South Africa

LISTEN | Sassa KZN issued R3.8m worth food vouchers to 5,518 families after unrest: Zulu

Bulelani Nonyukela
01 December 2021
Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu says her department did not sit with folded arms during the July unrest.
Image: South African government‏ via Twitter

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday. 

This is as the SAHRC continued its inquiry into the unrest that affected parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The minister told the SAHRC that her department did not sit with folded arms during the July unrest.

 

Listen:

She outlined to the commission how her department helped the most vulnerable after the unrest.

The minister said, “Sassa in KwaZulu-Natal issued food vouchers to 5 ,518 destitute families to the value of R3,862,000, benefiting more than 16,554 individuals,”

