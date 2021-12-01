Plett festival rages on despite new Omicron variant
01 December 2021 - 19:46
Despite a looming fourth wave of Covid-19 and the dangers of the new Omicron variant, the Plett Rage is set to go ahead from Friday with close to 1,000 matriculants having already booked their tickets.
This is despite the Ballito Rage being cancelled by organisers on Wednesday after 32 guests and four staff members tested positive for Covid-19 the previous day...
