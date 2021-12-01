POLL | Would you get vaccinated for a chance to win R1m?
Several banks and companies are offering incentives to customers who are vaccinated, including lucky draws in which millions can be won.
While government encourages vaccination amid a spike in Covid-19 infections, financial services group Absa announced it is offering weekly prizes valued at R100,000 and a single grand draw for R1m to vaccinated customers.
This follows a similar initiative from insurance company Old Mutual, which is giving away R100,000 each week to a single winner, plus R50,000 to 12 other people.
FNB is running a draw valued at R3m, plus another R1m if the winner is older than 60, and a further R2m for those with FNB Life policies.
The DG Murray Trust, working with the national department of health, will hold lucky draws over the next two months, with a chance of winning cash prizes totalling up to R2m.
Everyone who receives at least one dose of the vaccine by December 31 will automatically be entered in the draw.
Five people will get R100,000 each, 50 will get R10,000 each, and the last prize is R1,000 each for 1,000 people.
The lucky draw will be held on January 25, 2022.
