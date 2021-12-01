South Africa

POLL | Would you get vaccinated for a chance to win R1m?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
01 December 2021 - 13:00
You could get some serious cash by being vaccinated. File image
You could get some serious cash by being vaccinated. File image
Image: REUTERS

Several banks and companies are offering incentives to customers who are vaccinated, including lucky draws in which millions can be won.

While government encourages vaccination amid a spike in Covid-19 infections, financial services group Absa announced it is offering weekly prizes valued at R100,000 and a single grand draw for R1m to vaccinated customers. 

This follows a similar initiative from insurance company Old Mutual, which is giving away R100,000 each week to a single winner, plus R50,000 to 12 other people.

FNB is running a draw valued at R3m, plus another R1m if the winner is older than 60, and a further R2m for those with FNB Life policies.

The DG Murray Trust, working with the national department of health, will hold lucky draws over the next two months, with a chance of winning cash prizes totalling up to R2m.

Everyone who receives at least one dose of the vaccine by December 31 will automatically be entered in the draw. 

Five people will get R100,000 each, 50 will get R10,000 each, and the last prize is R1,000 each for 1,000 people.

The lucky draw will be held on January 25, 2022.

Cash in exchange for the jab? Here are the companies giving incentives to vaccinated citizens

In an effort to get citizens vaccinated for Covid-19 amid the Omicron variant, SA companies are doubling the offering of incentives.
News
3 hours ago

Health department doubles Vooma vaccination vouchers to R200 for people over 50

“A large number of unvaccinated people aged 50+ are predicted to die in this fourth wave,” said the Gauteng health department.
News
7 hours ago

FNB offering vaccinated customers up to R18m to promote wellness

SPONSORED | Customers can use the Navigate Life tab on the FNB app to confirm their Covid-19 vaccination status
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  3. WATCH | Elephant charges game vehicle as students scurry to safety South Africa
  4. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News
  5. Legal bid to stop Prince Misuzulu’s ‘secret’ coronation South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...