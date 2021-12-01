POLL | Would you get vaccinated for a chance to win R1m?

While government encourages vaccination amid a spike in Covid-19 infections, financial services group Absa announced it is offering weekly prizes valued at R100,000 and a single grand draw for R1m to vaccinated customers.

This follows a similar initiative from insurance company Old Mutual, which is giving away R100,000 each week to a single winner, plus R50,000 to 12 other people.

FNB is running a draw valued at R3m, plus another R1m if the winner is older than 60, and a further R2m for those with FNB Life policies.