SA’s Omicron epicentre sees sudden vaccination rush

Fears about the new variant are helping reduce vaccine hesitancy — something President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government hasn’t managed to achieve. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases have surged in Africa’s most developed nation, with authorities warning of an impending fourth wave.

The debate over whether to make vaccines obligatory for various public places is picking up pace as Omicron takes hold in the country, which has fully inoculated about a third of its adult population.

In an address to South Africans over the weekend, Ramaphosa said that while vigilance is important, the world has got to learn to live with Covid-19. Being inoculated is among the best options available to do that.