South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu testifies at the SAHRC hearings into July unrest

01 December 2021 - 09:20 By TimesLIVE

The impact of the July unrest and its associated activities have been devastating for the country’s economy, which has already been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic and further attributed huge financial losses to businesses small, medium and large, some of which will not be able to recover and trade again, resulting in wide scale job losses.

LISTEN | Police commissioner Sitole says he wasn't unavailable during unrest, raises concerns about police budget

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole told the SAHRC that anyone who wanted to find him during the July unrest could have found him.
News
16 hours ago

Five-star hotel, maternity leave, everything but fighting the unrest, SAHRC hears

KZN police boss ‘contradicts’ former defence minister’s evidence at unrest hearing
News
15 hours ago

SAHRC hearings into July unrest continue

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi are scheduled to testify on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  3. WATCH | Elephant charges game vehicle as students scurry to safety South Africa
  4. Private schools offering hefty fee discounts for 2022 News
  5. Legal bid to stop Prince Misuzulu’s ‘secret’ coronation South Africa

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...