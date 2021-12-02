Agrizzi absent as corruption case postponed to March next year

The corruption case against former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was on Thursday postponed to March 2 2022.

The postponement in the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court, sitting at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court, was to allow for the state to appoint a medical professional, a pulmonologist, to assess Agrizzi’s health.

The state intends to compare the assessment with that provided by Agrizzi's doctors to ascertain the true state of his health.

Agrizzi last appeared in court after he was arrested in October last year. He has not been able to appear on numerous court dates because of health issues.

Because of the medical incapacity as alleged by Agrizzi’s lawyer, the state applied successfully for an order to separate Agrizzi’s case from that of his co-accused, former MP Vincent Smith, in July this year.

The corruption charge Agrizzi and Smith face stems from Bosasa, through Agrizzi, allegedly offering Smith gratification in the form of security upgrades to his Gauteng home and Smith’s acceptance of cash transferred into his personal bank account via the bank account of his company Euro Blitz.

The state sought to perform its own medical evaluation on Agrizzi after his appearance on a television show in September despite a medical report from his team saying he was not fit for trial.

Agrizzi indicated last month he was willing to be medically examined by the state.

Advocate Mannie Witz, for Agrizzi, told the court on Thursday that his health prevented him attending court.

“We will request that the warrant [for his arrest] be issued and stayed over until the next [court] date,” he said.

TimesLIVE