South Africa

Avoid a January cash crunch and spend wisely this December, debt counsellors advise

Benay Sager, chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association, says debt counsellors typically see a spike in enquiries in January and February.

02 December 2021 - 07:00
Overspending or missing debt payments during the year-end break could mean you start the new year in financial difficulty as it can take an average of two years for consumers to catch up on payments missed in December.
Overspending or missing debt payments during the year-end break could mean you start the new year in financial difficulty as it can take an average of two years for consumers to catch up on payments missed in December.
Image: 123RF/Asawin Klabma

Though December spending can be carefree and tempting, consumers are reminded to be mindful of debt as they might need to stretch their salaries until January.

Benay Sager, chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association, says debt counsellors typically see a spike in enquiries in January and February.

“The combined economic impact of successive lockdowns, escalating inflation and interest rate increases have hit most people’s earnings. In addition, many companies are not in a position to pay an end-of-year bonus to staff members.

“Then there are the usual contributory factors. Real income continues to decline, having shrunk by 24% over the past five years. And for the perfect storm, factor in that because most people are paid early in December, that pay cheque needs to stretch for up to a month-and-a-half until the end of January.”

Also, year-end financial pressures can be worsened by new-year expenses such as children needing new uniforms and stationery to go back to school. This can result in people taking on even more debt.

Food: how Covid created a feast for the big guys and famine for the little ones

It left big food producers laughing all the way to the bank, while small farmers, fishers and traders suffered, says study
News
1 month ago

Sager says a little forward planning can go a long way in preventing the January blues. He suggests the following:

“Don’t get caught out. If you get paid early remember that you will have to stretch your salary until the next pay cheque. Allocate money for normal living expenses before you decide how much to spend on gifts and entertainment.

“Plan accordingly by factoring in that your existing debit orders will still run in December. If there isn’t enough money in your bank account to pay debit orders, then you might fall behind in your payments and have your credit report affected; worse yet, you may be penalised with extra costs by your financial institution. 

“Resist overspending; get help if you need it,” said Sager.

He adds that after a difficult year most of us need a break and some time to recharge. That’s not going to happen if you spend the holidays worrying about how much you owe or how you’re going to make ends meet in January.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Child grants simply don’t cut it any more as SA’s food prices soar

People living below poverty line pay nearly 10% more for staple foods while the social security system fails to catch up
News
2 months ago

LISTEN | Government insurance bungling ‘is why SA food prices are soaring’

Delays in Sasria payouts to repair damage from July’s violence mean higher costs, and the poor are affected most
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Elephant charges game vehicle as students scurry to safety South Africa
  3. 79: That's how many times one shopper decided to swipe on Black Friday South Africa
  4. Security guards from Zimbabwe’s leading security company arrested for ... Africa
  5. Five-star hotel, maternity leave, everything but fighting the unrest, SAHRC ... News

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...