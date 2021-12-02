Avoid a January cash crunch and spend wisely this December, debt counsellors advise

Though December spending can be carefree and tempting, consumers are reminded to be mindful of debt as they might need to stretch their salaries until January.

Benay Sager, chairperson of the National Debt Counsellors’ Association, says debt counsellors typically see a spike in enquiries in January and February.

“The combined economic impact of successive lockdowns, escalating inflation and interest rate increases have hit most people’s earnings. In addition, many companies are not in a position to pay an end-of-year bonus to staff members.

“Then there are the usual contributory factors. Real income continues to decline, having shrunk by 24% over the past five years. And for the perfect storm, factor in that because most people are paid early in December, that pay cheque needs to stretch for up to a month-and-a-half until the end of January.”

Also, year-end financial pressures can be worsened by new-year expenses such as children needing new uniforms and stationery to go back to school. This can result in people taking on even more debt.