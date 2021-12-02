South Africa

Busisiwe Mkhwebane 'not pleased' as perjury case postponed again

02 December 2021 - 16:39
Busisiwe Mkhwebane's legal representative had requested the court to allow her to make representations to the NDPP for further review of the remaining charges. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was not pleased on Thursday as her perjury case was postponed in the Pretoria magistrate's court to February 2022.

Mkhwebane's case emanates from allegations that she intentionally lied under oath.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the postponement was for the outcome of representations Mkhwebane made to national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Shamila Batohi to be finalised.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said: “They said they need to obtain statements from more witnesses.

“The public protector was not pleased with this because it means that the prosecution authority keeps saying they are ready for trial, but they ask for a postponement. It doesn't paint a picture of people who are ready. When you say you are ready, it means you are done with investigations — you just go to trial.”

During previous appearances, the NPA asked for an additional postponement to allow Batohi more time to consider representations made.

Mkhwebane’s legal representative had requested the court to allow her to make representations to the NDPP for further review of the remaining charges. 

Segalwe said the postponement suggests that investigations are still ongoing.

“They don't have a watertight case,” he said.

