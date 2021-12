COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Investors flee Wall Street as Omicron reaches US

December 02 2021 - 06:10

It will no longer be each country for itself, says WHO

Member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) have agreed to start drafting a global agreement to prevent and tackle the next global pandemic.

At a briefing on Thursday, the director-general of the organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described it as a “momentous day” and said “the significance of this decision cannot be overstated”.

He likened it to other such global agreements that have been made regarding tobacco control, nuclear and biological weapons, and climate change.