COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Investors flee Wall Street as Omicron reaches US
December 02 2021 - 06:20
'Going backwards again': Omicron hits South African tourism
South African festival halted after 36 test positive for Covid-19 on site.
December 02 2021 - 06:15
'Unfair' to pin Omicron on Botswana, says health director
Botswana's Acting Director of Health Pamela Smith-Lawrence said that it was ‘unfair’ to treat the country as ground zero of the Omicron coronavirus variant after 19 cases were detected, and that the finger-pointing was ‘unnecessary at this time.’
December 02 2021 - 06:10
It will no longer be each country for itself, says WHO
Member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) have agreed to start drafting a global agreement to prevent and tackle the next global pandemic.
At a briefing on Thursday, the director-general of the organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described it as a “momentous day” and said “the significance of this decision cannot be overstated”.
He likened it to other such global agreements that have been made regarding tobacco control, nuclear and biological weapons, and climate change.
December 02 2021 - 06:05
First known US Omicron case detected in California
The United States identified its first known case of Omicron, discovered in a fully vaccinated patient who traveled to South Africa
December 02 2021 - 06:05
Investors flee Wall Street as Omicron reaches US
Wall Street’s major indexes fell more than 1% on Wednesday. A morning rally faded after the first U.S. identified its first known Covid case caused by the Omicron variant
December 02 2021 - 06:00
JONATHAN JANSEN | Travel bans against SA are about racism and nothing else
If you had any lingering doubts about the unbroken link between racism and disease, then events of the past week should have opened your eyes. No sooner had South African scientists announced the discovery of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant on November 24, but the West reacted with a fierceness that would have embarrassed its colonial progenitors, from Rudyard Kipling (The White Man’s Burden) and Joseph Conrad (Heart of Darkness) to the streams of imperial missionaries and scientists sent to save and civilise the Dark Continent.
Instantly, flights from SA to the UK and, soon after, the US, were banned. This despite the variant also being found in Belgium and Hong Kong, and that little was known at the time about “the South African variant”, as some idiots on overseas television parroted their politicians.
“South African countries”, said another geographic illiterate on NBC news in reference to the shutting off and shutting out of countries in the region. In a BBC clip that went viral, an angry Dr Ayoade Alakija, the co-chair of the AU’s Vaccine Delivery Alliance, put her expert finger on the problem: “The travel bans are based in politics and not in science ... nobody is locking away Belgium, nobody is locking Israel, why are we locking away Africa when the virus is already on three continents?” Good question; here’s the answer.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 51,977 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 8,561 new cases, which represents a 16.5% positivity rate. A further 28 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,871 to date. See more here: https://t.co/X0vY4ETj4i pic.twitter.com/NgjtzIOcW5— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 1, 2021
