Deputy health minister says the unvaccinated should not be allowed to expose vaccinated groups to Covid-19

Deputy health minister Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo says the rights of individuals not to get vaccinated for Covid-19 will be trumped by the rights of a collective who choose vaccination.

Dhlomo was responding to questions from MPs during a media briefing about the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa's national address on Sunday in which he said the government was engaging stakeholders on introducing mandatory vaccinations for access to workplaces and public events.

Dhlomo said while individuals can choose not to get vaccinated, they should not be allowed to expose a majority of vaccinated people to Covid-19.

“A collective right becomes superior to an individual right. We will not deny you to stay at home if you so wish but you can't force yourself into a taxi of 10 other people who are vaccinated if you refuse to vaccinate but you want to travel with them to work.

“You may find a space for yourself somewhere alone because while you insist on your individual right not to vaccinate, you must also be ready to protect the collective rights of many other people,” he said.

Last month, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) found that mandatory Covid-19 vaccination would not necessarily be a human rights infringement.