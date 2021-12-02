‘Dysfunctional’ Maputo Corridor cost trucking companies R1.3bn in revenue

The SA Association of Freight Forwarders (SAAFF) and the Minerals Council SA (MCSA) have called for urgent action on the “dysfunctional” Maputo Corridor.

The government needs to address severe congestion at the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border post, which the SAAFF says has cost trucking companies R1.3bn in lost revenue so far this year.

This after long delays in border-crossing times, with waits of more than three days in recent weeks, “worsening a crisis that has been ongoing since the beginning of August”.

SAAFF CEO Dr Juanita Maree said the delays have resulted in a loss of confidence and loss of business, and threaten the stability and sustainability of trade, transport, employment and job creation in SA.

“Efficient corridors have a significant impact on the competitiveness of local businesses and regional economies, because they provide a measure of predictability, reliability and efficiency central to trade and logistics supply chains — key to providing access to markets,” Maree said.