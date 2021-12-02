Employee injured as Tshwane substation catches fire

A City of Tshwane employee sustained injuries, believed to be minor, when the Mooikloof substation caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The employee was taken to a local hospital for medical assessment.

The city’s Hilgard Mathews said the extent of the damage at the substation is not yet known.

“The areas affected are Moreleta Park, Pretorius Park, Mooikloof, Olympus, Woodlands and part of Garsfontein. The priority now is to make sure that the site is safe for the team to do the necessary inspection,” he said.

Mathews said an update will be provided on Thursday morning.

TimesLIVE