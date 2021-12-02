South Africa

Family unhappy as mutilated Nosicelo’s killer gets 25 years

02 December 2021 - 18:12 By Bonisile Ndaliso
Alutha Pasile was jailed for 25 years.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

The Mtebeni family will meet to discuss ways to challenge the sentencing meted out to their daughter Nosicelo’s killer.

Nosicelo was murdered and her body dismembered by boyfriend, Alutha Pasile, 25, in August.

Judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe on Thursday sentenced Pasile to 25 years for murder and 10 years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice. The 10 years will run concurrently with the 25 years.

In their presentations, both the defence and the state agreed that a lengthy sentence was proper for the crime committed.

However, the parties disagreed on the length of the sentence, with defence attorney Ncumisa Dyantyi proposing 20 years in jail while the state’s Nickie Turner pleaded for a life term.

Nosicelo’s father, Kholisile, said the family was meeting to discuss a way forward.

“We are not happy with this sentence. He [Pasile] had time to go buy tools to dismember my child and he gets off lightly with the crime. We expected a life sentence. We will talk about how we challenge this as a family.”

Pasile’s father, Mandla, said he was heartbroken by what his son had done.

He said the sentence was not a consolation for what the Mtebeni’s have gone through.

“No parent sends their children to commit heinous crimes like this. As a family we feel for the Mtebenis and we hope that my child will learn from this,” he said.

DispatchLIVE

