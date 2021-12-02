Four killed, six injured in collision on N1 near Zebediela weighbridge

Four people were killed in a horrific accident on the N1 south near the Zebediela weighbridge in Waterberg, Limpopo, early on Thursday.

Limpopo transport department spokesperson Mike Maringa said a Suzuki SUV carrying 10 people collided with a truck travelling in the same direction.

Four people were killed instantly and six others, including the driver, sustained serious injuries.

They were transported to the Mokopane and Voortrekker hospitals.

TimesLIVE