South Africa

Four killed, six injured in collision on N1 near Zebediela weighbridge

02 December 2021 - 13:06
Four people were killed instantly and six others including the driver escaped with serious injuries. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

Four people were killed in a horrific accident on the N1 south near the Zebediela weighbridge in Waterberg, Limpopo, early on Thursday.

Limpopo transport department spokesperson Mike Maringa said a Suzuki SUV carrying 10 people collided with a truck travelling in the same direction.

Four people were killed instantly and six others, including the driver, sustained serious injuries.

They were transported to the Mokopane and Voortrekker hospitals.

TimesLIVE

