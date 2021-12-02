Fruit seller killed in shooting, two men due in Paarl court

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly shot dead a fruit seller on the Sonstraal bridge over the N1 this week, Western Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said the two allegedly opened fire at illegal fruit sellers on the bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

The men allegedly fled from the bridge onto the N1 as another shot was fired at the group, Van Wyk said.

A 40-year-old man from Paarl East was shot dead during the incident. The suspects handed themselves over to police at the scene.

They are expected to appear in the Paarl magistrate’s court on Thursday.

TimesLIVE