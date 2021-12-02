Gauteng sees rapid rise in Covid-19 infections, younger people hospitalised

Gauteng is seeing a rapid increase in Covid-19 infections but there have been fewer hospitalisations and deaths, Dr Mary Kawanga of the premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 said on Thursday.

Kawanga was giving an update on the provincial response to the rising number of infections.

“Early indications from trends in the Gauteng data signal that the Covid-19 vaccines are doing what they were designed to do, protect vaccinated people against hospitalisation and death,” Kawanga said.

However, she cautioned that there had been an increase in people aged 20 to 39 who were being hospitalised, in contrast to previous waves where most hospitalised people were older than 40.

Kawanga attributed the trend to many young people in the province in this age category not being vaccinated. She said the highest vaccine intake was in people older than 50.