South Africa

Informal settlement residents suffer after July riots chemical spill

02 December 2021 - 15:39
An informal settlement resident in KwaZulu-Natal says the community is suffering after toxic waste leaked into the environment during the July riots. File photo.
Image: Theo Japhta

A Blackburn Village resident in KwaZulu-Natal has told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) how his community is suffering after chemicals at a warehouse that caught on fire were spilt into a river and polluted the air.

Kwanele Msizazwe was giving evidence at the SAHRC hearings into the July riots that swept through KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

“On July 12, when there was unrest, we saw a cloud of smoke and were confused as to what was happening,” said Msizazwe.

“In the morning, we saw it was the [UPL Cornubia] warehouse that had caught fire. I was on my way to work. When I came back from work, there was a terrible smell.”

He said the informal settlement known as Blackburn Village was about 1km from the warehouse.

“After three days, we saw the water changing colour. Municipal representatives came and warned us to not use the water from the river because it was contaminated.”

KZN beaches affected by UPL toxic spill will reopen when scientists say it’s safe

The eThekwini municipality said on Thursday that beaches which were affected by a toxic spill when chemical giant United Phosphorous Ltd's (UPL) ...
News
1 month ago

A week later, the representatives returned to Blackburn Village to find out how residents were coping.

“I told them I would be happy if I could see medical experts to test the community because we rely on public health facilities. We use a mobile clinic which comes only once a week. If you have a critical condition, you get referred to the hospital,” Msizazwe told the commission.

He said months had passed without a word from the municipality about their situation. The community was later asked to fill in forms by the company that owned the warehouse.

Msizazwe said since the incident, community members had complained about being ill. He said some people were suffering from burning eyes, chest problems and blocked noses.

“We don’t know where to go. We were told we would get immediate help.”

He maintained that about 80% of the Blackburn community was not involved in the looting but added, “I cannot say no-one went to loot.”

Fiery spill poses risk to KZN residents' health

When toxic black smoke engulfed Blackburn informal settlement in Durban on the night of July 12, Kwanele Msizazwe instantly smelled trouble.
News
1 month ago

LISTEN | Police commissioner Sitole says he wasn't unavailable during unrest, raises concerns about police budget

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole told the SAHRC that anyone who wanted to find him during the July unrest could have found him.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Sassa KZN issued R3.8m worth food vouchers to 5,518 families after unrest: Zulu

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu appeared before the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday.
News
20 hours ago
