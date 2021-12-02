South Africa

More rainfall expected into the weekend

02 December 2021 - 09:26
A big cut-off low weather system is expected to bring some rainfall to the central and western parts of the country on the weekend. Stock photo.
Image: Anna Nikonorova/123rf.com

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) said there is a “big cut-off low weather system” which is expected to bring rain to parts of the country into the weekend. 

The rainfall is expected over the central and western parts of SA.

“The weather system will move east-west, towards the central parts of the country by Sunday when we can start expecting more of the rainfall to shift from the central towards the eastern parts of the country,” said SAWS forecaster Celeste Fourie.

Fourie said SAWS is expecting the weather to calm down a bit again from Monday onwards.

“Looking at the weather for today, we have some morning thunderstorm activities over Gauteng province which can reduce visibility and cause slippery roads,” she said.

She said for the rest of the afternoon, thunderstorms can be expected over the central and eastern parts of the country, with scattered showers expected over Gauteng, most parts of the Free State and the eastern parts of Eastern Cape and North West.

“We do also have a warning out today for severe thunderstorms that can lead to heavy downpours and possible localised flooding over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape as well as most parts of the Free State and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape,” she said.

TimesLIVE

