Plett Rage cancelled over 'alarming number' of Covid-19 cases
02 December 2021 - 19:32
The Plettenberg Bay Rage festival has been cancelled a day before it was set to start.
The organisers announced the decision on Facebook.. They said there was an "alarming number of positive cases" recorded by those who were meant to be making their way to the festival. This had "shaken us to our core", the organisers said in their post...
