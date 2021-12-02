South Africa

Police investigating after man shot at point-blank range in Fordsburg

02 December 2021 - 18:46
Police said the 32-year-old man was shot dead at noon on the corner of Albertina Sisulu and Langerman streets.
Gauteng police are investigating after a man was shot dead at point-blank range in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Thursday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said the 32-year-old man was shot dead at noon on the corner of Albertina Sisulu and Langerman streets. The man declared dead on the scene. Makhubele could not confirm reports that the man was a Pakistani allegedly linked to a spate of kidnapping.

“The motive of the shooting will be determined by investigations.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect may contact the police on 08600 10111 or send a tip-off via MySAPS Application which can be downloaded on any smartphone.

