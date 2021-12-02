Power outages, flooding, crashes and persistent rain in Gauteng

Persistent rain caused power outages and flooding in some roads in parts of Johannesburg on Thursday.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said they had about 1,400 pending calls early on Thursday, with more than 500 of those having been open for more than 24 hours.

“The majority of these outages were reported in areas south of Joburg, Randburg, Roodepoort and the Hursthill area which includes Westdene, Mayfair and surroundings.

“It is true that we have some backlogs we are dealing with, partly due to the impact of the recent persistent rainstorms, but also we had not fully recovered from load-shedding. Both these add to the pressure we are under in responding to outage calls.”

Mangena said the impact of vandalism of infrastructure and cable theft was also big.

“We have, however, moved the needle in terms of dealing with maintenance backlogs and continue with our plans. We are beefing up resources in the areas with many repeat outages. We have started an emergency procurement process for some of the material that we anticipate may quickly run short, especially joints and terminations,” he said.