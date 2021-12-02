Surge in SA households dependent on grants – Stats SA

More than a quarter of SA households depended on SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants for their main source of income last year as the Covid-19 pandemic wreaked havoc.

Stats SA's general household survey 2020 report, released on Thursday, shows 28.8% of households received grants as a main source of income.

The report reveals that grants are a vital safety net, especially in the poorest and most rural provinces such as the Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

In the Eastern Cape, 63.6% of households received grants. The figure in Limpopo was 69.3%.

Grants remained the second-most important source of income in the country, with an increasing number of households depending on them.