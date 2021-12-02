WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July unrest continues

The SA Human Rights Commission's hearing into the July unrest continues on Thursday.

The unrest, which saw rampant looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, had a devastating affect on the country’s economy, which had already been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It caused huge financial losses for businesses — small, medium and large — some of which will not be able to recover and trade again, resulting in wide-scale job losses. Hundreds of lives were lost.