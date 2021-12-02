South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July unrest continues

02 December 2021 - 10:26 By TimesLIVE

The SA Human Rights Commission's hearing into the July unrest continues on Thursday.  

The unrest, which saw rampant looting and violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, had a devastating affect on the country’s economy, which had already been significantly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It caused huge financial losses for businesses — small, medium and large — some of which will not be able to recover and trade again, resulting in wide-scale job losses. Hundreds of lives were lost.

READ MORE :

RECORDED | Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu testifies at the SAHRC hearings into July unrest

News
1 day ago

Sitole defiant over fitness to do the job despite police inaction in July unrest

The police did not have any intelligence on the July unrest before widespread looting and riots hit Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, says national ...
News
1 day ago

Many children were arrested during July unrest and looting, says social development minister, Lindiwe Zulu

Many of those arrested in July during the civil unrest and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng were children, according to social development ...
News
21 hours ago
