South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Sentencing of Nosicelo Mtebeni's killer continues

02 December 2021 - 11:18 By TimesLIVE

Pre-sentencing arguments are being heard on Thursday in the trial of the man who pleaded guilty to killing Eastern Cape student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

Mtebeni, a Fort Hare University student, was killed in August. 

The East London high court has heard evidence that her boyfriend Alutha Pasile killed her in a jealous rage. He then packed her dismembered body parts into a suitcase and a black bag and left them on the pavement.

Pasile was convicted on Tuesday of murder and of defeating the ends of justice.

DispatchLIVE reported that in his confession at court, he said he had killed Mtebeni by stabbing her and smashing her head against the wall

Forensic pathologist Dr Solomon Zondi told the court Mtebeni had been stabbed at least three times. She had died when her neck eventually snapped from repeatedly being bashed against the wall.

TimesLIVE

