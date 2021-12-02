Zolani Matthews sacked by Prasa

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) has fired its CEO Zolani Matthews for holding dual citizenship, which it says was a material breach that he did not disclose.

TimesLIVE has established from sources in Prasa that Matthews was informed of the decision to terminate his contract on Wednesday, just a few days before his extended probation period was to end on December 8.

Prasa is said to have told Matthews that he failed to secure clearance from the State Security Agency.

Just over a week ago the board, chaired by Leonard Ramatlakane, announced that Matthews had been placed on precautionary suspension. This was subsequent to the board’s failed attempt to fire Matthews for non-performance.

Matthews is the son of the late struggle stalwart Joe Matthews, who lived in exile in England, which is when the dual citizenship was obtained.