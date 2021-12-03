A wet weekend with possible flooding in Gauteng and other parts of SA

The SA Weather Service (Saws) has warned of possible flooding across Gauteng and other parts of the country at the weekend.

The service said residents of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, the Free State and the North West as well as the northern areas of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and Western Cape should be aware of the risk of flash-flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

Showery conditions are expected across many areas in the country on Saturday. This excludes the eastern areas of the Vhembe and Mopani districts.

Flash-flooding can be expected in the low-lying areas of the eastern Free State, the southern half of North West and Gauteng.

The Midlands and northern areas of KwaZulu-Natal as well as Mpumalanga were also at risk of flooding, the weather service said.

“The residents of informal settlements, especially those along river basins, are advised to take care, as such dwellings could be exposed to flooding.