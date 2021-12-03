AfriForum Youth slams new language policy at Stellenbosch University

AfriForum Youth has found no eloquence in Stellenbosch University’s (SU) new language policy.

The university council on Thursday approved the new language policy for the institution with an overwhelming majority.

“This marks the end of a thorough, comprehensive and consultative revision process that started in October 2020. The 2021 revision forms part of a five-year revision cycle prescribed by the policy itself,” the university said.

The new development ushered in isiXhosa and English as the institution’s official languages, alongside Afrikaans. Council chairperson George Steyn said: "The revised language policy reaffirms that Stellenbosch University is a national asset in a diverse society.

“Without losing sight of the fact that SU also serves continental and global communities, the university recommits itself to multilingualism by using the three official languages of the Western Cape, namely Afrikaans, English and isiXhosa. This unlocks the intellectual wealth inherent in our linguistic diversity.”