Bheki Cele says he invited Khehla Sitole to KZN before July riots, but ‘for some reason’ he didn’t go

Police minister Bheki Cele says he invited police commissioner Lt-Gen Khehla Sitole to join him in KwaZulu-Natal before former president Jacob Zuma handed himself over to the police.

“I invited the national commissioner to come to Durban. For some reason he did not avail himself to come,” Cele told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July riots and looting.

He said he and other officials opened an operational centre before the riots and looting started. The centre would facilitate Zuma’s move to prison.

“I would now and again speak to the commissioner because I found out that there was a talk with him and the general in Nkandla, which is what we were trying to avoid. We wanted to have one command.”

He said the police had been ready to execute the escorting of Zuma to prison.

“We were ready, as the police, with the group that was going to execute the escort of the former president.”