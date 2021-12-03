Bus inspector spots Mandrax worth R5m hidden in luggage compartment

Western Cape police confiscated R5m worth of Mandrax tablets on board a long-distance bus on Friday morning and arrested one suspect.

The drugs, which are suspected to have been destined for Cape Town, were intercepted in Mossel Bay during the early hours of the morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt Malcolm Pojie said the police got a tip-off from a bus inspector.

“The vigilance of an inspector attached to a long-distance public transport company, who alerted the Da Gamaskop police early this morning, ensured a substantial consignment of Mandrax with an estimated value of more than R5m was confiscated.

“A 51-year-old man finds himself behind bars for alleged dealing in drugs and a charge of bribery,” said Pojie.