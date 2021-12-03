COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Gauteng residents encouraged to get vaccinated in order to avoid lockdown

South Africa

A police officer checks if people wear masks a main shopping district as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Cologne, Germany, on December 1 2021.
December 03 2021 - 08:29

Virus-battered SA 'readies mandatory vaccine policy'

SA, which is contending with a massive upsurge in Covid-19 infections following the onset of the Omicron variant, is readying a mandatory vaccine policy and is set to implement it early next year, a senior labour union official said. 

Broad agreement has been reached on the policy in the National Economic Development and Labor Council (Nedlac), although some details have yet to be ironed out.

The Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu), which initially opposed forcing people to get vaccinated, has joined business groups in backing the move.

December 03 2021 - 05:35

Gauteng residents encouraged to get vaccinated in order to avoid lockdown

