Government to meet on virus curbs in coming week
03 December 2021 - 10:34
The government will meet in the coming week to decide whether more stringent restrictions are needed following a surge in Covid-19 cases after the onset of the Omicron variant, says health minister Joe Phaahla.
“We will look at, among other things, the rapid rise in infection and what pressure our health facilities are under,” he said on Friday.
“Serious curbs can be avoided if people wear masks and avoid large gatherings and more people get vaccinated.”
The seven-day rolling average of new infections in the country has jumped to 4,840, from less than 300 two weeks ago.
