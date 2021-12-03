IN QUOTES | Parts of Charlotte Maxeke to reopen to accommodate Covid-19 patients: David Makhura

Sections of Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg academic hospital will be reopened to accommodate Covid-19 patients as the fourth wave arrives, Gauteng premier David Makhura said on Thursday.

The hospital suffered extensive fire damage earlier this year, recently compounded by flood damage resulting in patients being moved out of the trauma ICU.

TimesLIVE reported electricity was at risk in the main ICU where Covid-19 patients are treated.

Makhura said engineers had now advised that parts of the hospital could be used. This would relieve pressure on neighbouring hospitals.

Here are six quotes from his address at a media briefing:

The numbers are going up

“The spike doesn't suggest we have reached a peak. The likelihood is that these numbers will keep shooting up. Our province has been contributing over 60% of all new cases. There are days when we've contributed over 67% of cases.”

Managing hospital admissions

“Clinicians decide which surgeries they can afford to do later as part of managing hospital admissions. We have been activating additional beds we have elsewhere, particularly in the first and second wave.”