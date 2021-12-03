South Africa

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza named among world's top women gaming executives

03 December 2021 - 15:22 By Shonisani Tshikalange
Charmaine Mabuza, Africa’s first black female CEO to own and run a lottery operator, has spearheaded Ithuba Holdings since 2015.
Image: Supplied

Lottery operator Ithuba's CEO Charmaine Mabuza has been named one of the 10 most influential women in the global gaming industry.

Mabuza was named by the international publication iGaming Business among its Most Influential Women, where she rubs shoulders with top executives including GameOn Marketing director Sarah Blackburn and Melanie Gross, former VP of the online casino and sportsbook Caesars Interactive.

“I am very grateful for the acknowledgment. It is always encouraging to be recognised for one’s efforts,” said Mabuza.

“The award inspires me to continue Ithuba’s practice of creating opportunities for women to shine. Ithuba, which has strong female representation at all levels, is proof that women can hold our own in this competitive industry and we are able to take gaming to greater heights.”

The women were chosen through a global industry-related voting process for their strong contribution in shaping the gaming sector.

The accolade is one among many the Ithuba CEO has garnered in recent years. This year Mabuza won two of the Africa Leadership awards (Women CEO of the Year and  Outstanding Women Leadership) and the Top Empowered Business Leader of the Year Award.

The lottery operator said in 2021 under Mabuza’s leadership Ithuba won three Positive Role Model categories in the Gender Mainstreaming Awards.

