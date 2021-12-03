Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza named among world's top women gaming executives
Lottery operator Ithuba's CEO Charmaine Mabuza has been named one of the 10 most influential women in the global gaming industry.
Mabuza was named by the international publication iGaming Business among its Most Influential Women, where she rubs shoulders with top executives including GameOn Marketing director Sarah Blackburn and Melanie Gross, former VP of the online casino and sportsbook Caesars Interactive.
“I am very grateful for the acknowledgment. It is always encouraging to be recognised for one’s efforts,” said Mabuza.
“The award inspires me to continue Ithuba’s practice of creating opportunities for women to shine. Ithuba, which has strong female representation at all levels, is proof that women can hold our own in this competitive industry and we are able to take gaming to greater heights.”
The women were chosen through a global industry-related voting process for their strong contribution in shaping the gaming sector.
The accolade is one among many the Ithuba CEO has garnered in recent years. This year Mabuza won two of the Africa Leadership awards (Women CEO of the Year and Outstanding Women Leadership) and the Top Empowered Business Leader of the Year Award.
The lottery operator said in 2021 under Mabuza’s leadership Ithuba won three Positive Role Model categories in the Gender Mainstreaming Awards.
“Last year Mabuza won the Forbes Woman Africa Social Impact Award and in 2019 the Vision 2030 Top Woman in Education Award. A year after becoming the National Lottery operator, the World Lotteries Association recognised Ithuba as a leading lottery operator in Africa and among the top five performing lotteries globally,” said Ithuba.
Mabuza’s forward thinking and passion to innovate has made Ithuba the first national lottery operator in the world to integrate banks into its offering when it partnered with four major SA banks, it said.
“Notable for its bold innovations in technology, Ithuba introduced the ground-breaking Random Number Generator draw system, a new method of drawing lottery numbers which is now the industry standard. The Random Number Generator has a high level of systems security as well as internal and independent audit systems that can verify the complete integrity of every draw.
“It has been the secret to Ithuba’s success in sustaining the lottery during the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Mabuza, Africa’s first black female CEO to own and run a lottery operator, has spearheaded Ithuba Holdings since 2015, when the company acquired the third licence to operate the national lottery in SA.
TimesLIVE
