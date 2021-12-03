KZN's Sibaya Casino pulls plug on live shows as a precaution against Covid-19
Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom in Durban announced on Friday it was postponing its live entertainment line-up for the festive season.
The rise in Covid-19 infections prompted the Sun International casino's decision.
"Sibaya would like to adopt a cautious approach to live entertainment, so we are postponing our shows until a time when they can resume safely," it said.
"Our other facilities remain open, and we would like to remind visitors that the best protection against infection is still to wear masks, sanitise and maintain a social distance.
"It is also important to continue to encourage one another to vaccinate to reduce the risk of hospitalisation. By doing this, we can still enjoy the traditional year-end break.
"Our vaccination clinic will be open for vaccinations on Friday from 9am to 3pm and Saturday from 8am to 11am."
A full refund is available at any Computicket or Checkers outlet.
