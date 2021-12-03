LISTEN | SA HIV studies paved the way for SA Covid-19 discoveries: scientists

Recently SA scientists discovered the B.1.1.529 variant of coronavirus, named Omicron by the World Health Organisation. B.1.351 (Beta), the first variant of concern in the world, was discovered by SA scientists in May last year, just two months after Covid-19 was first detected in the country.

Mazanderani says a lot of ground work on Covid-19 is from the HIV science community.

He said, “A lot of the people who have been working on HIV have pivoted to working on Covid-19, whether that's evaluating antibodies to various subtypes or variants of Covid-19, a lot of that work is within the HIV science community.”

