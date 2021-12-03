Manhunt launched for rifle-wielding gang who bombed cash van in Diepsloot

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of suspects after a cash-in-transit heist in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the cash van crew was dropping off money at several ATMs in the area when a Mercedes-Benz with false number plates rammed into their vehicle near William Nicol drive.

The crew managed to evade the attack but was ambushed on the R511 and R562, Mathe said.

“The crew was shot at by an unknown number of suspects armed with rifles.

“They were forced out of the van, after which the van was bombed with explosives and an undisclosed amount of money taken,” Mathe said.