LISTEN | N3 truck protest follows government’s ‘failure’ to report back on employment of foreign nationals

“Government promised the drivers that within seven days they would provide them with feedback into the process of addressing concerns around the employment of foreign nationals, among other issues. Government never came back to them. That is why we are seeing what is happening on the N3.”

Muthwa said one of the demands in the memorandum was for the government to remove the operating licences of employers hiring foreign nationals.

“That will stop all the things that are happening, but government do not want to give the memorandum to employers. That is why drivers are angry.”

At 9am, the N3 Toll Concession said all lanes remained closed at Van Reenen, resulting in a standstill northbound from Tugela toll plaza and southbound from Van Reenen.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said it was alleged truck drivers parked their vehicles on the N3 and removed the keys.

He said the police were at the scene and attempts were under way to have the trucks removed.