QUIZ | After matric, should you choose contact or distance learning?

It has been nearly two years since the news broke of the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdowns that followed.

Teaching staff at campuses across the country have found new ways to continue activities previously held in person. They have had to adapt group projects for the online space and use new technology to help their students.

For those involved in distance learning, however, it was business as usual. Course work and teaching remained relatively unaffected and, in fact, as more people have now shifted their lives onto the internet, they have also enrolled in online courses in higher numbers.

Stadio Higher Education is an expert in both distance and contact learning. Its students use state-of-the-art virtual learning channels where all learning material is shared. They can easily engage their peers and get help from their lecturers.

But which mode of learning is the best for you? Take our quiz to find out:

1. Do you:

a) enjoy the energy of being around people according to a timetable, or

b) enjoy your own space and freedom with your time?

2. Do you:

a) have a solid internet connection (Wi-Fi or data), or

b) have transport to and accommodation near a campus?

3. Do you:

a) have the self-discipline and strong internal motivation to study, or

b) need motivation from your fellow students and lecturers to study?

4. Do you:

a) currently work or want to take up a job, or

b) have time to study full-time?

5. Do you:

a) value affordability and convenience, or

b) value world-class facilities and face-to-face interactions (with masks, of course)?

Scroll down to grade your answers.