NPA slammed for 'ignoring' deadline for prosecutorial decision on Cradock Four murders

The Fort Calata Foundation has expressed disappointment with the NPA for missing a deadline to provide the families of the Cradock Four victims with an update on their case.

The foundation said it was especially “disgusted and disappointed” with NPA boss Adv Shamila Batohi for missing the deadline set to provide the families of Fort Calata, Matthew Goniwe, Sparro Mkonto and Sicelo Mhauli with a prosecutorial decision in relation to their murders.

Multiple attempts to get comment from the NPA were not responded to. This story will be updated if a comment is received.

The four anti-apartheid activists known as the Cradock Four were abducted and murdered by the security police in June 1985.

The families and Lukhanyo Calata, the foundation's spokesperson, approached the NPA in May last year to make a final prosecutorial decision.

A deadline of July 10, 2020, came and went, but the NPA did engage more proactively with them and offer a semblance of an active investigation.

But with the death of Goniwe’s widow Nyameka in August last year and little evidence of any real progress, the families said they had run out of patience.