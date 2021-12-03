South Africa

PODCAST | 2022 holds promise for resolution of many cold cases

03 December 2021 - 13:19 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Vanessa Lynch, crusader and representative for DNA for Africa.
Image: Supplied

In 2017, Sikangele Mki pleaded guilty to 30 counts of rape and countless other charges. While taking any serial rapist off the streets is a win for society, this case represented a milestone for DNA in SA.

Authorities had not suspected Mki of the crimes at the time of his initial arrest. He had been arrested, and then convicted, on a common assault charge. However, when his DNA was taken as part of the mandated collection of DNA from convicted offenders and placed into the national database, he came up as a match to 30 unsolved rapes.

In today’s episode of True Crime South Africa, we chat to Vanessa Lynch of DNA for Africa.

Her journey into DNA advocacy started with a traumatic incident of violent crime and, through her refusal to accept the status quo, she has been instrumental in the passing of DNA legislation in the country.

Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447

