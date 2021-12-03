South Africa

SA publishers challenge Google and Meta (Facebook) at Competition Commission

03 December 2021 - 11:51
Platforms like Google and Meta have been using publishers’ content at no cost to grow their market dominance. File photo.
Platforms like Google and Meta have been using publishers’ content at no cost to grow their market dominance. File photo.
Image: ANDREW KELLY/Reuters

SA publishers will challenge Google and Facebook (now Meta) at the Competition Commission, seeking compensation for use of their journalism by the two US technology giants.

Industry association Publisher Support Services (PSS, formerly the PDMSA) said major SA media owners had joined forces to deliver the “the opening gambit in challenging Google and Meta for compensation for content used on these platforms”. 

The publishers’ initiative is led by PSS founder members — Arena Holdings, Caxton, Independent Media, Mail & Guardian and Media24.

Mail & Guardian Media CEO and PSS chairperson Hoosain Karjieker said globally, platforms like Google and Meta have been using publishers’ content at no cost to grow their market dominance.

“Our objective is to get them to compensate us fairly and equitably for our journalistic efforts, hence we are making submissions on their behaviour in the local market to the Competition Commission’s market inquiry into online platforms in SA,” said Karjieker.

Who owns the news? Don't ask Google

Australian and French efforts to force Google to compensate news publishers are only the latest examples of a trend spanning the globe
Business Times
8 months ago

Karjieker noted successes achieved by similar efforts in other parts of the world, most notably Australia and Europe, that forced the platforms to the negotiating table to agree on fair compensation to publishers for their content.

The commission launched its market inquiry into online platforms operating in SA in May, focusing on online intermediation services.

This includes market dynamics and business practices applicable across the respective platforms operating in the country.

Karjieker invited other media organisations to participate.

“Other publishers and media owners are welcome to join the efforts of PSS or independently make submissions to the inquiry.”

The publishers said on Thursday it was anticipated that submissions would be filed by January 2022 and in-camera hearings were planned for February 2022.

The inquiry is expected to release its findings and report by October 2022.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Australia challenges Facebook to back anti-troll defamation law

Facebook Inc will show it has no interest in making the online world safe if it quits Australia over laws holding it liable for defamation on its ...
News
4 days ago

If the new universe is run by Zuckerberg, let’s stay in the old one

Facebook is rebranding itself as Meta Platforms and working on a new ‘metaverse’ in which people will meet and communicate via VR and augmented ...
Business Times
2 weeks ago

Readers are old news: follower metrics influence media start-up

This new publication picks its journalists from a crop of social media influencers
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Omicron in 23 countries: WHO slams those who penalised SA South Africa
  3. Security guards from Zimbabwe’s leading security company arrested for ... Africa
  4. Covid-19 ‘fake news’ man walks free as magistrate slams prosecution South Africa
  5. Here are the places government has been advised to restrict access to for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell