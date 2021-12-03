‘She was there every step of our misery’: praise for commander on a mission to restore faith in police

Among those left bruised, battered and emotionally scarred by gender-based violence (GBV), Lt-Col Marli Strydom is regarded as a mother and ray of sunshine and hope.

The 45-year-old seasoned police officer has served as unit commander for the Galeshewe family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit since 2018.

As SA observes the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women & Children campaign, the police service on Friday said it was paying tribute to detectives in the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit and detectives in the serial and electronic FCS crime investigations (SECI) unit, whose efforts often go unnoticed.

Strydom is credited with restoring faith in the criminal justice system for a Northern Cape family who were victims of a heinous act of crime in 2019. Their two-year-old daughter was kidnapped, raped, strangled and mutilated before being thrown in the Vaal river.

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said Strydom provided up-to-date information on the progress of the search. She also supported and comforted the family and facilitated their counselling sessions.