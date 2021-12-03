'Targeted' exclusion of white males: SCA rules against Magistrates' Commission

The shortlisting process of who should fill magistrate posts in the Free State in 2019 was “rigid, inflexible and quota-driven”.

This was the observation made by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Thursday, when it dismissed an appeal by the Magistrates' Commission.

At the heart of the appeal is the legality and constitutionality of the shortlisting process of the commission and its decision to overlook Richard John Lawrence, a white male who has been an acting magistrate for four years.

Lawrence applied for the position of a permanent magistrate in response to advertisements for positions in Bloemfontein, Botshabelo and Petrusburg. However, he was not shortlisted for any of the posts.

Aggrieved by this snub, he approached the high court in Bloemfontein for relief.

Lawrence wanted the court to review and set aside the shortlisting proceedings conducted for the vacancies of magistrates for these districts.