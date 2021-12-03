South Africa

Two die in collision between truck and vehicle in Western Cape

03 December 2021 - 14:01
Two people died in an accident near Touwsrivier on Friday morning.
Two people died in an accident near Touwsrivier on Friday morning.
Image: Supplied

A child and an adult died in an accident involving a truck and a passenger vehicle in the Western Cape on Friday.

The provincial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said the accident happened 2km outside the small railway town of Touwsrivier.

“A call for assistance came through at 6.03am,” EMS said.

“The incident involved a truck carrying two passengers and a light motor vehicle with three passengers. Unfortunately, a male adult and a male child succumbed to fatal injuries. Both were passengers in the light motor vehicle.”

A child, who also travelled in the light motor vehicle, was seriously injured.

“The two male passengers who were travelling in the truck sustained minor injuries.

“The three patients were transported to Worcester Provincial Hospital.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Four killed, six injured in collision on N1 near Zebediela weighbridge

Four people were killed in a horrific accident on the N1 south near the Zebediela weighbridge in Waterberg, Limpopo, early on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

R120,000 fine for doctor who signed fake certificates: RTMC

A Gqeberha-based medical doctor has been censured for fraudulently issuing medical certificates required by drivers applying for professional driving ...
News
1 week ago

Lockdowns fuelled bad driver behaviour on SA roads, insurer says

During lockdown, the percentage of people who drove above the speed limit almost doubled, with male drivers being the main culprits.
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Omicron in 23 countries: WHO slams those who penalised SA South Africa
  3. Security guards from Zimbabwe’s leading security company arrested for ... Africa
  4. Covid-19 ‘fake news’ man walks free as magistrate slams prosecution South Africa
  5. Here are the places government has been advised to restrict access to for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell