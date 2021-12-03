Two Western Cape farmers face murder charges after shooting 'thief'

Two Western Cape farmers have been charged with the murder of a man suspected to have stolen from them.

He was shot in the back while allegedly running away, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

JT Basson and John Woeste appeared in the Paarl magistrate's court on Thursday, NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said.

The two are charged with a schedule 6 murder, meaning the accused must prove there are “exceptional circumstances” warranting their release on bail.

Ntabazalila said the farmers’ lawyer, William Booth, “placed on record that the [deceased] stole from the farms of the two accused and other farms in the surrounding areas”.