South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearing into July riots and looting continues

03 December 2021 - 09:15 By TimesLIVE

The SA Human Rights Commission hearing into the deadly July riots and looting continues on Friday.

The hearing is entering the 14th day, On Wednesday, social development minister Lindiwe Zulu told the commission her department did not sit with folded arms during the July unrest.

Zulu said the department, through the SA Social Services Agency, issued R3.8m worth of food vouchers to 5,518 families after the unrest.

