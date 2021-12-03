WATCH | ‘Looters’ raid alcohol truck that lost its load in Durban
A looting scene played out on a busy Durban road on Friday morning when a truck carrying alcohol lost its load.
In a video circulating on social media, people could be seen making off with alcohol in between morning traffic in the Edwin Swales area.
Metro police commander Steve Middleton said it was not an orchestrated incident.
“We received a report around 6am in the vicinity of Edwin Swales,” he said.
WATCH: Locals loot crates of beer from a truck that lost its cargo in Edwin Swales, Durban this morning— Suthentira Govender (@SuthentiraG) December 3, 2021
Video:SUPPLIED@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/6YRS6NHMsH
“Apparently a SA Breweries truck lost its load and the community looted the truck. I have given feedback to the Durban Chamber of Commerce.
“The unfortunate part, and it appears to be rife, is that whenever a truck loses its load these days, whether its food or drink, localised looting takes place. It is not an orchestrated incident.”
Middleton said the road had been cleared.
