WATCH | ‘The boys came to party’: partygoers react to Plett Rage being cancelled while they are there

A video of disappointed groovers has gone viral on social media after Plett Rage was cancelled due to the increase in Covid-19 infections.

In an interview on eNCA, five matriculants who drove to Plettenberg Bay from Cape Town said they were disappointed, saying “the boys came to party”.

The matriculants were already at Plett Rage and getting ready to live their best after-school lives when they discovered the event had been called off.

They said they forked out at least R11,500 for the four-day festival.

“We are bleak about it. The boys came to party, and it got cancelled, just like that,” said one matriculant.

“We were bodysurfing and the jol [festival] was still on. When we got out of the water we heard from everyone in the parking lot saying it is off. Literally, just like that. We came here to party and we want to party.”