WATCH | Understanding the variant pushing up SA’s Covid-19 numbers

Covid-19 cases have started to increase in almost all provinces, health minister Joe Phaahla confirmed in the latest coronavirus update.

Indications are the new variant Omicron has fuelled the 300% increase in cases compared to last week.

On Thursday the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) released the latest Covid-19 figures, reporting 11,535 new cases in 24 hours.

This is in stark contrast to a week ago, when cases stood at 2,838 on November 26.

“No-one know where this variant originated. Indications are it is highly transmissible, including to people who are vaccinated,” Phaahla said.