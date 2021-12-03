‘What a slap in the face’ — Mzansi weighs in on Alutha Pasile’s 25-year prison sentence

NOTE: THIS STORY MAY BE TRIGGERING FOR SENSITIVE READERS

The sentencing of Alutha Pasile has reopened old wounds around the murder of his long-term girlfriend, Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni.

Judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe on Thursday sentenced Pasile to 25 years for murder and 10 years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice. The 10 years will run concurrently with the 25 years.

On social media, some said the sentence was too light considering Mtebeni's gruesome murder, while others said justice was served.

Pasile killed Mtebeni in August and packed her dismembered body parts in a suitcase and plastic bag and left them on a pavement.

TimesLIVE’s sister publication DispatchLIVE reported Pasile killed Mtebeni in a jealous rage by stabbing her and smashing her head against a wall. Pasile went online to learn how to dismember her body.

Handing down the judgment, Beshe said she was not convinced Pasile was remorseful for the murder.

