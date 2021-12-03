South Africa

‘What a slap in the face’ — Mzansi weighs in on Alutha Pasile’s 25-year prison sentence

Some say sentence is too light for gruesome murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni

03 December 2021 - 09:31
Alutha Pasile weeps in court.
Alutha Pasile weeps in court.
Image: MICHAEL PINYANA

NOTE: THIS STORY MAY BE TRIGGERING FOR SENSITIVE READERS

The sentencing of Alutha Pasile has reopened old wounds around the murder of his long-term girlfriend, Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni. 

Judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe on Thursday sentenced Pasile to 25 years for murder and 10 years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice. The 10 years will run concurrently with the 25 years. 

On social media, some said the sentence was too light considering Mtebeni's gruesome murder, while others said justice was served.

Pasile killed Mtebeni in August and packed her dismembered body parts in a suitcase and plastic bag and left them on a pavement.

TimesLIVE’s sister publication DispatchLIVE reported Pasile killed Mtebeni in a jealous rage by stabbing her and smashing her head against a wall. Pasile went online to learn how to dismember her body. 

Handing down the judgment, Beshe said she was not convinced Pasile was remorseful for the murder. 

Here are some of the reactions online: 

Family unhappy as mutilated Nosicelo's killer gets 25 years

The Mtebeni family will meet to discuss ways to challenge the sentence meted out to their daughter Nosicelo’s killer.
Man who killed Nosicelo Mtebeni, Alutha Pasile slapped with 25-year jail sentence

Pre-sentencing arguments are being heard on Thursday in the trial of the man who pleaded guilty to killing Eastern Cape student Nosicelo Mtebeni.
Nosicelo Mtebeni's alleged killer stands trial

Nosicelo Mtebeni's boyfriend Alutha Pasile reportedly confessed to her murder.
