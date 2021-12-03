‘What a slap in the face’ — Mzansi weighs in on Alutha Pasile’s 25-year prison sentence
Some say sentence is too light for gruesome murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni
NOTE: THIS STORY MAY BE TRIGGERING FOR SENSITIVE READERS
The sentencing of Alutha Pasile has reopened old wounds around the murder of his long-term girlfriend, Fort Hare student Nosicelo Mtebeni.
Judge Nomathamsanqa Beshe on Thursday sentenced Pasile to 25 years for murder and 10 years for attempting to defeat the ends of justice. The 10 years will run concurrently with the 25 years.
On social media, some said the sentence was too light considering Mtebeni's gruesome murder, while others said justice was served.
Pasile killed Mtebeni in August and packed her dismembered body parts in a suitcase and plastic bag and left them on a pavement.
TimesLIVE’s sister publication DispatchLIVE reported Pasile killed Mtebeni in a jealous rage by stabbing her and smashing her head against a wall. Pasile went online to learn how to dismember her body.
Handing down the judgment, Beshe said she was not convinced Pasile was remorseful for the murder.
Here are some of the reactions online:
Very very light sentence, good behaviour he might be out ka 15 years #NosiceloMtebeni— Skhwama (@fana_lemane) December 2, 2021
Nosicelo Mtebeni's killer gets 25 years jail time....then he's gona apply for parole( "good behaviour")— 🕯🕯🕯FEEL 🕯🕯#PHILL BLESSED🕯🕯 (@GumedePhillip) December 2, 2021
Watching the sentencing of Aluta Pasile (Nosicelo Mtebeni's killer).— Unathi Ntlatywa (@UNtlatywa) December 2, 2021
Co existing with men in SA is a pandemic on its own😡😭💔💔💔
In my personal capacity, what a slap in the face. 25 years for such a brutal and senseless act.#NosiceloMtebeni— Nkosi Malinga-Mnisi (@MnisiNkosikhona) December 2, 2021
Something is terribly wrong with our justice system in South Africa 🇿🇦 Aowa, 25 years only for the murder of Nosicelo Mtebeni 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/gq6YciPy3w— 🥇KETSO_4LIFE🥇 (@KETSO_4LIFE) December 2, 2021
